Kathleen Merz

Merz, Kathleen A.



Kathleen A. Merz age 73 of Hamilton passed away Sunday November 9, 2025 at Berkeley Square. She was born September 14, 1952 in Hamilton, Ohio the daughter of the late Earl Bowman and Virginia Oser Bowman. She was a 1970 graduate of Hamilton Taft High School. She was married to Terry D. Merz and he preceded her in death on May 23, 2022. Kathy worked as office manager at Marsh Supermarket for many years. She loved cooking, baking, and flower gardening. She greatly enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her children Jason (Molly) Merz, Justin (Kathryn) Merz, and Meaghan (Mike) Henderson; grandchildren Maxwell Bernard Merz, Mason Baker Merz, Hayden Drake, and Addyson Riley Merz; and one brother Dan (Cara) Bowman. Kathy is also survived by several nieces and nephews and was also preceded in death by two brothers Tim Bowman and Tom Bowman and her sister-in-law Sylvia Bowman. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Thursday November 13, 2025 from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM, with Pastor John Witt, officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com



