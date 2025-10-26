Kathryn Antonelli

Antonelli, Kathryn "Kathy" Ann



Kathryn Ann Antonelli "Kathy", 80, of Dayton, passed away on Monday, October 20th, 2025 at Courtyard of Centerville Assisted Living. She was born April 8th, 1945, in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of the late Jean V. and Kathryn E. (Shaughnessy) Diltz. In the early 1980s, Kathy faced unimaginable loss when her husband and two young children were tragically taken in an accident. With remarkable courage and determination, she pressed forward, rebuilding her life while carrying their memory in her heart. A decade later, Kathy was blessed to find love again with Tom Antonelli, who cherished her and treated her like a princess. Together they shared 25 wonderful years before his passing. Kathy dedicated over 30 years to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where she served as an intelligence specialist. She was known for her dedication and excellence in her work-qualities that earned her the respect and admiration of colleagues and friends alike. Beyond her professional accomplishments, Kathy was a woman of creativity and talent. She loved antique shopping and operated a small booth in Waynesville. Her home reflected her gift for interior design-warm, inviting, and full of character, much like Kathy herself. Kathy was a faithful member of Church of the Incarnation where she served in many ways over the years including overseeing the upkeep of the flower gardens at the church and was part of the Cursillo community within the church.Those who were fortunate to know Kathy will remember her kindness, quiet strength, and the grace with which she faced life's challenges. Her most beautiful aspect was her generous soul. She loved to take care of people and was a blessing to all who knew her. She will be deeply missed and forever loved. Kathy is survived by her siblings: Sharon Ann Pauly (Thomas Edward), Robert Sean Diltz and Hugh Diltz; stepchildren: Tom Antonelli, Jr. (Christy) and Angie Fozard (Rick); step-grandchildren: Cody, Erin, and Lauren; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and numerous special friends who were like family. Kathy is preceded in death and now reunited with her husband and children: Terry Miller and Scott & Colleen Miller; second husband, Tom Antonelli; a brother: James Dennis Diltz and Dennis Michael Diltz. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 29th from 4-6 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, 830 N. Limestone St., Springfield. A Mass of Christian burial will be Thursday, October 30th, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at Church of the Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Lane, Centerville. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery, Springfield. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, www.stjude.org or Tunnels to Towers foundation, www.t2t.org. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





