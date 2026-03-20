Kathryn Hiller

Hiller (Gustafson), Kathryn Mary "Kate"



Kathryn Mary Gustafson Hiller died on March 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. Wife of Peter Hiller, mother of Luisa Hiller and son-in-law Arthur Huen, grandmother of Natasha Kathryn and Beatrice Kathryn Huen, best friend to Janet Salmona and Nan Namenson, and second mother to Claude and Paola Ricci. She was born in Oxford, Ohio on September 5, 1946. After graduating from Miami University, she lived in Oxford, England and São Paulo, Brazil, followed by years in the US. Kate began drawing seriously in junior high school; she was an artist through and through, a great admirer of clouds and light, a keen observer of humans, and appreciator of eccentrics, depth, and ideas. She gardened and drew with fervor and obsession; she captures movement and the passage of time in both her gardens and her artwork. In many ways Kate expressed intensity followed by calm, and she was always, always ready to laugh. Throughout her life Kate was wholly devoted to her family, and to her friends, her cats, and her art.



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