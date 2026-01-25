Katie Wilson

Wilson, Rev. Katie M.



Rev. Katie M. Wilson, age 82, of Trotwood, OH, departed this life Friday, January 23, 2026. Funeral Service 11 am Friday, January 30, 2026 at Dixon United Methodist Church, 1691 Infirmary Rd., Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am- 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Rev. Dr. Bridget Weatherspoon officiating. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



