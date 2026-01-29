Katina Clinton

Clinton (Durr), Katina Nicole



Age 53, passed away on Sunday, January 18th, 2026. She was born August 29th, 1972 in Detroit Michigan to Kathy Durr. Katina loved to cook and was best known for her soul food dishes. She was a well respected cosmetologist, with over 30 years of experience with clients that became more like family. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, traveling, and had begun creating artwork as a new hobby in the past couple of years. She leaves to cherish her loving precious memory: Her Mother, Kathy Durr; Sons: Katrell Durr, Dean Manley, Jamaal Durr, and Ryan Durr; Grandchildren: Lexion Wilbert, Reighan Durr, Malaysia Manley, Jazlyn Durr, Kivanna Durr, Sienna Foy and Ayanna Durr; Siblings: Kristopher Durr, Keisha Durr, Kahlalia Durr; a host of loving nieces, great nieces and nephews and friends. She was a beautiful soul who will be deeply missed. A Celebration of Life will take place Thursday, February 5th, 2026 at Delco Meeting Place from 1pm-3pm. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com