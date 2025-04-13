Katowik, Kenneth



Kenneth E Katowik has left this earthly plane to live among the stars he loved so much. He was born April 1,1948 to Dolores and Benjamin Katowik, and graduated from Fairmont East High School and Wright State University. Ken retired from working for the Montgomery County Department of Jobs and Family Services after decades of service. Many people knew him as the host of WYSO's Straight No Chaser every Sunday morning for 27 years, playing the latest and the quirkiest in jazz. He was a devoted and hands-on parent to his only child Emily, and could be seen at every one of her skating or musical performances. Ken especially enjoyed being a part of the Centerville Jazz Band family for Emily's high school years, serving as photographer and chaperone. He loved Emily, his many cats, photography, astronomy, jazz, and friends and family. Besides Emily Pioske (Christopher), he leaves behind his wife Nancie and his former wife Wendy Campbell, the mother of his child, and his grandchildren Bradley and Carolyn Pioske of Hamilton. He is predeced in death by his parents and his sister-in-law Polly Williams. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to WYSO 91.3 FM public radio or SICSA. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, April 16 at 11:30 AM in the Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel with Father Greg Sammon presiding.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com