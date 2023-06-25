KAUFFMAN, Nancy Jane



NANCY JANE KAUFFMAN, age 85, of Springfield, passed away on June 20, 2023 at Wooded Glen. She was born in Urbana, Ohio on February 28, 1938, the daughter of Edgar and Marjorie (Calhoun) Mumma. Nancy was a graduate of Northwestern High School and retired from J.C. Penney and Honda of America. She was a member of North Hampton Community Church for many years. Family was everything to Nancy, and she especially adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She never knew a stranger and was well-known for her huge smile. Survivors include three daughters, Rhonda (Dene) Voorhees, Robin Scruton and Shelly (Jeff) Canan; grandchildren, Alli (AJ), Ryan (Candice), Collin (Rossy), Levi (Katelyn), Jake, Keith, Travis, Chris (Jodie), Matt (Takako), Ben (Cynthia), Amy, Eric (Kat), Mikayla and Julia; fifteen great-grandchildren; sisters, Connie (Bob) Vincent and Frances Mumma. Nancy was preceded in death by her husbands, Paul Richard Koerner in 1969 and Fred Kauffman in 2020; son, Randy Koerner in 2008; brother, Joe Mumma; son-in-law, Rick Scruton, along with her great-grandson, Logan Voorhees. Family and friends are invited to gather on Monday, June 26, 2023 from 5-7pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Nancy's life will be held on Tuesday at 11:30am in the funeral home, Pastor Jim Welch Officiating. Burial will follow in the Ferncliff Cemetery. Nancy's service will be live-streamed via the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home Facebook Page beginning at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Nancy's name to the North Hampton Community Church Building Fund. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.





