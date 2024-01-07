Kautz, Kenneth

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Kautz, Kenneth Eugene

KAUTZ, Kenneth Eugene, age 91, of Kettering, passed away on January 2, 2024. Family will greet friends 6-8PM on Monday, January 8 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering. Funeral services will be held the following day at 11AM with a visitation beginning at 10AM at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 9100 N Main St, Englewood, 45415. Burial at Memorial Park Cemetery, Dayton. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Dayton, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/

In Other News
1
Paulus, Suzanne
2
Stueve, William
3
Brooks, Mary
4
Downard, Charles
5
Riebesell, Carmen
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top