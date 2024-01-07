Kautz, Kenneth Eugene
KAUTZ, Kenneth Eugene, age 91, of Kettering, passed away on January 2, 2024. Family will greet friends 6-8PM on Monday, January 8 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering. Funeral services will be held the following day at 11AM with a visitation beginning at 10AM at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 9100 N Main St, Englewood, 45415. Burial at Memorial Park Cemetery, Dayton. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.
