dayton-daily-news logo
X

KEENER, Charlotte

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

KEENER, Charlotte Jean

Age 88, of Springboro, OH, died Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Hillspring of Springboro. Charlotte was born in Warren, OH, to the late George and Ilda (Bellows) Askins. Charlotte is preceded in death by her husband Gene Keener and her sister Lucille Hopes. She is also preceded in death by Bud Scott (the father of her four children). Charlotte is survived by her four children, Jack Scott, Jill (Frank) Fox, Jody (Jim) Scott, Jim (LuAnne) Scott; her grandchildren, George (Tonya) Scott, Emily (Jeff) Liplin, Adam (Erin) Gargas, Nathan (Sara) Gargas, Bo (Kelly) Galbreth, Mindy Scott, Beverly Scott, Jenalee (Mike) Durst, Ashlee Scott; twenty great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter. Charlotte loved her family, quilting, watching western movies (her cowboys), cats, and indulging in sugary treats. A Memorial Gathering will be Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 N. Main St., Springboro, OH, from 3-5pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Hospice of Dayton.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Anderson Funeral Home

40 North Main Street

Springboro, OH

45066

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/anderson?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
TAYLOR, Roberta
2
ALBRECHT, Mary
3
Buchsieb, Betty
4
FOX, Jaiden
5
BURNS, RONALD
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top