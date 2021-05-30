dayton-daily-news logo
KEETON, Lois Ann

87, of Franklin Township, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Atrium Medical Center. She was born in Wolf County, Kentucky on May 9, 1934, to parents, William and Edna (Handy) Sparks. Lois had worked as a seamstress for Francis Interiors, retiring in 1990 and was devoted to

making a loving home for her family. She was a member of Breiel Church. Mrs. Keeton is survived by her son, William Ernest Keeton; daughter, Dorinda Rae (Scot) Neisel; grandchildren, Wesley Keeton, Kaitlin Neisel, Jared Neisel and Lydia Neisel; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving

husband, Buford Keeton; parents; brother, William Sparks; and sister, Doris Underwood. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 11:00 am at Breiel Church, 2000 N. Breiel Blvd, Middletown, with Pastor Jake Garmany officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 am at the church. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association, 5211 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH 45227. Please sign the guestbook at


