KEIFER, Marilyn "Jeanne" J., age 90, of Kettering, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Beavercreek.



Jeanne graduated from the Miami Valley School of Nursing. She also earned a Bachelor's Degree from Central State University and a Master's Degree from the University of Dayton. Of particular note, Jeanne enjoyed attending UD while her son worked on his Bachelor's Degree at TN Tech University. She worked half of her career for Dr. Kenneth Arn in Oakwood before retiring from Kettering City Schools as their school nurse. She was an active member of Fairhaven Church in Dayton.



Giving, helpful, caring, dedicated, and selfless, Jeanne was family-oriented and often feisty in a fun way. Together with her husband, they donated 8000 hours of volunteer work to Miami Valley Hospital. While she was always dedicated to serving others through nursing, Jeanne also enjoyed traveling. They regularly visited the Greenbrier in West Virginia through her husband's work connection. In addition, they also enjoyed the tradition of visiting Myrtle Beach with family for the classic beach vacation, which started with their friends from Fairhaven and lasted decades with their family. Jeanne always talked fondly about an Alaskan cruise she and her husband went on. Although she was very proud of her years of nursing work, Jeanne was most proud of her family.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray, whom she was married to for 65 years when he passed away in 2020; her parents, Marlin and Bernice Heinz; and her sister, Betty DeVoe Trent. She is survived by her daughter, Kim (Eric) Williams; son, Randy (Melinda) Keifer; four grandchildren, Heather (Drew) Lammon, Amanda (Liz) Buckingham, Travis Williams, and Emily Keifer; four great-grandchildren, Grady, Parker, Dean, and Banks; and special friend, Sheila, who always cared for Jeanne with so much compassion and grace.



Because of Jeanne's dedication to the medical field, she donated her body to the Wright State University School of Medicine Anatomical Gift Program. A life celebration gathering will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, May 24, at Conner & Koch Funeral Home in Bellbrook.



Condolences may be made to the family at www.connerandkoch.com. Should you choose to share your condolences by gift, in lieu of flowers, the family politely suggests you donate in memory of Jeanne and Ray Keifer to Waynesville High School Boys Basketball Fund (Attn: Coach Travis Williams), 625 Dayton Rd., Waynesville, Ohio 45068, whom they supported and followed for many years.



