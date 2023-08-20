Keifling, William

KEIFLING, William H. "Bill"

Age 82, of Brookville, passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton following a 15 year battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Ethan William Keifling, by his parents, Elizabeth and Rupert Keifling and by a brother, David Keifling. He grew up in Ashland, OH, was a 1958 graduate of Ashland High School and a 1962 graduate of Ashland College. He received a masters degree from Miami Univ. in 1970. Bill's career in education was from 1962-1992. He taught math, physics and was a guidance counselor, beginning in Brookville, then Dixie, and finally at the MCJVS. Bill is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 61 years, Beulah. He was a loving father to Steve (Susan) Keifling & Tim (Joan) Keifling. He was the treasured grandfather of Audrey, Jenna & Karla, and he was also brother to Robert (Kathy) Keifling. Bill is also survived by numerous other relatives and friends. Bill was a thoughtful man of many talents. He was a soloist, choir director, gardener, carpenter, book collector, genealogist, antique radio collector, bird watcher, chess master & tennis player. At Bill's request, a private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in the Sugar Grove Cemetery, West Alexandria. Arrangements are entrusted to GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE, OH 45309.

