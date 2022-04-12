KEITH, Nancy Ann



Age 68, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, at her residence. She was born July 26, 1953, in Clay County, Kentucky, but lived in Middletown most of her life. She was employed as a Dietary Manager at Otterbein Senior Living for 30 years, retiring in 2018. Nancy was a member of the Poasttown First Church of God. She enjoyed quilting and sewing, and being outdoors,



especially working in her flower garden. Preceding her in death were her parents, Robert and Lillian (Asbury) Sebastian; and her husband, Charles Keith in 2009. She is survived by two sons, Christopher Michael Rogers and Nathan Allen Keith; four grandchildren, Sommer, Riley, Laelyn and Rylie; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Graveside services will be Friday, April 15, 2022, at 3 p.m.at Haddix Cemetery, Haddix, Breathitt County, Kentucky, followed by burial next to her husband. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio 45044. Phone: 513-422-4545. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

