Keith Randolph

Randolph, Keith F.



Keith F. Randolph, age 78, of Englewood, was reunited with his loving wife Judy and his Savior on September 24, 2025. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on February 28, 1947. He was a graduate of Stebbins High School, Class of 1965. Keith was very strong in his faith, and he dedicated his life to sharing the word of God with others on his mission trips. He was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather, and his family was very important to him. He will be greatly missed by everyone whose lives he touched. Keith was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Judy Randolph, his parents, Clarence & Zella Randolph, and his sister, Brenda (Donald) McHargue. Keith's memory is held in the hearts of his children: Angela (Bob) Crank, Robert Randolph, Matthew (Shannon) Randolph and Jonathan (Melissa) Randolph; his grandchildren: Isaiah, Josiah, Lydia and Israel; and his nieces, nephews, family and friends. A visitation will be held from 10:00am to 11:00am on Saturday, October 4, 2025 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, in Dayton, with a funeral service starting at 11:00am, officiated by Rev. Frank Ward. Following the service, Keith will be laid to rest with his wife Judy, at Poplar Hill Cemetery. To share a memory of Keith or to leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com