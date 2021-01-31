KELLER, Joseph Charles



Age 80 of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Joe was a Dayton native, born on May 5, 1940, to



Lawrence and Marie Keller.



Joe started his work life at NCR in the 1960s and worked various jobs until he found the career he was meant to do in sales. He loved meeting new people and traveling around his territory. He eventually retired from Chemical Waste Management at the young age of 55. Along with his loving wife



Linda, Joe enjoyed a busy and active retirement. Always



interested in people, their perspectives and backgrounds, he was a great conversationalist and news junkie. He learned how to invest, followed the stock market religiously and was always eager to talk stocks with anyone who would listen. Joe was an avid bowler since his teenage years, bowling for



decades at Capri Lanes. Last year he was overjoyed to achieve his lifelong goal of bowling a perfect game. He loved to play cards, listen to music, and gamble on the river boats with his brothers. He also cared about giving back to his community. He volunteered for many years at the St. Vincent DePaul food pantry and hotel; donated more than 28 gallons of blood on 224 visits; rocked premature babies at the Dayton Children's Hospital; and worked countless hours at school fundraisers and area charity events.



He is preceded by his parents; siblings Lawrence, Jr., Clarence, James, Mary Noonan, and Charles. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda (Johnson) Keller; children Jill Johnson (Jeff), Paul Keller, and Missy Gannon (Mitch); grandchildren



Benjamin (Jessica), Sean (Madison), Thomas, Jeremy, Eric, Adam, Molly, Chloe, and Grace; great-granddaughter Ellie; brothers, Thomas and Jerome Keller, sister-in-law, Shirley



Keller; and many nieces and nephews. Joe will be dearly missed by his grieving family and friends.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at 10:30 am at St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church, Beavercreek, OH, with a visitation prior to Mass from 9:00 to 10:30 am at the church. The family asks that visitors wear a mask and practice social distancing. Friends and family who should not attend for health reasons, please know that Joe's family understands.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, 124 W. Apple St., Dayton, OH 45402 or https://stvincentdayton.org/how-to-donate/memorial/. The family would like to also encourage everyone that reads this to donate blood/plasma to continue Joe's legacy.



"The State of Ohio is under a mandatory mask order and has required that face mask will be worn in all public places."



To leave a memory of Joe or a special message for the family, please visit NewcomerDayton.com. Newcomer Cremations,



Funerals and Receptions-Beavercreek Chapel is caring for the family.

