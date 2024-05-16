Kelley, Betty



Betty Jo Kelley (September 9, 1937  May 10, 2024)



Betty Jo Kelley, age 86, of Dayton, Ohio, died in her home in Bluffton, South Carolina from prolonged illness on May 10, 2024.



She was born in Dayton, Ohio in 1937 to George Orlo Sweetman and Bertha Josephine Vilkinofsky Sweetman and enjoyed an active childhood. Betty attended Our Lady of Mercy Catholic school in Dayton before later moving to Columbus and graduating from Upper Arlington High School. She dedicated her life to service and was a faithful volunteer to many organizations including the American Red Cross, Ronald McDonald House through Dayton Children's Hospital, Kettering Health, and the Hithergreen Senior Center, and was active with the Veterans of Foreign Wars.



Betty was preceded in death by her husband, CMSgt Philip Earl Kelley; parents, George O. and Bertha J. Sweetman; siblings, Col. Russell E. Sweetman, Nancy L. Masto, and Patricia R. Mowery. She is survived by daughters, Jacqueline (Derrick) Fitzgerald and Kathleen (Randy) Gartrell; grandchildren, Brandon Sullivan, Ryan (Jaimie) Sullivan, Cameron (Megan) Sullivan, Taylor (Kyler) Giem, Chelsea Smith, Brooke Smith, Zach Smith, Hannah Gartrell, and Gabby Gartrell; great-grandchildren, Makenzie Sullivan, Creed Smith, and another great-grandson to be born this September.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 18 at Keith Funeral Home, 63 Arrow Road, Hilton Head, South Carolina 29928. A graveside committal service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 31 at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third Street, Dayton, Ohio 45428. Donations to American Red Cross in her honor would be greatly appreciated.



To read the full obituary, visit keithfuneral.com/obituary/betty-kelley.



