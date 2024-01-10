Kelley, Brenda Sue



Brenda Sue Kelley, 62, of South Salem, passed away on Thursday afternoon, January 4, 2024 at her home, following an extended illness.



She was born October 16, 1961 in Chillicothe, daughter of the late Howard Pollock and Linda (Johnson) Spicer.



Surviving is her longtime partner and best friend, Lane Riehle; her beloved daughter, Nikki (Roy) Crowthers; her grandchildren, Nathanael Kelley, Mikaela Ritchie, Joshua (Lindsey) Crowthers, Jarrett Crowthers, and Jacob Crowthers; great-grandchildren, Sophia, Roman, Carter, Avery, Harper, Jaselyn, and Emilia; her brother, Howie Pollock; her sister, Sherry Spicer; a special niece, Danielle (Duston) McNew; two brothers-in-law, Lynden Riehle and Robert Riehle; her lifelong best friend, Roger Creech; as well as numerous other family members and close friends whom she loved dearly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Tyla Pollock.



Brenda was a homemaker who loved taking care of her family. Some of her favorite activities included being outdoors, collecting rocks from the creek to add to her flower beds, taking four-wheeler rides, and driving their side by side. She loved decorating for the holidays, especially Halloween and Christmas. She was also known to give a good gag gift to unsuspecting family members at Christmas time. But most of all, she loved getting to spend time with her family and was so proud of all their accomplishments. She will be truly missed.



A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at the Haller Funeral Home with her best friend officiating, Roger Creech. Burial will follow in Twin Township Cemetery. Friends may join the family for visitation from 11:00am until the time of the service.



Her online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com