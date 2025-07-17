Kelley, Dale



In the comfort of his home and surrounded with the love of his children, Dale Kelley peacefully concluded a life well lived on July 14, 2025. While he will be missed dearly and remembered always, he made sure he lived long enough to cast his vote for Donald Trump one last time. On July 25, 1944, in Dayton, Ohio, Dale was born to the late Frank and Anne (Schrodi) Kelley. Dale was the 2nd of three children and was your typical middle child. He and his younger brother Carey spent their childhood terrorizing the neighborhood and driving their parents and older sister Nancy crazy with their antics. He was a proud Northridge Polar Bear graduate (1962), die-hard Ohio State fan, Cincinnati Reds fan and unfortunately a Browns fan. Dale attempted to study at The Ohio State University but spent most of his time on the university radio station as a wannabe DJ and at The Library, which surprisingly didn't have one book in it. Deciding that school wasn't his thing, he spent the next 40 years working at Reynolds & Reynolds as a Manager of Automotive Marketing. During his career, he was also the president of their credit union. At 22, he met the love of his life, a sweet girl from Trotwood, Ohio, who definitely earned her place in heaven by being his wife. On December 31, 1966, he and Karen were set up on a blind date by their mutual friend Kathy Berger. He knew that night he wanted to marry Karen. She of course thought he was nuts for saying that but continued dating him anyways. Six weeks after their blind date, he called her on the phone and asked her to marry him. She made him wait four days and then accepted. They were married on November 4, 1967, at Beardshear United Methodist Church in Dayton. They were married almost 52 years at the time of Karen's passing in 2019. Together they raised their two children, Matty and Beth. They lived mostly in Dayton, but spent a couple of years in Valencia, California before returning back to the Dayton area. Dale loved the game of golf and if we believe his stories, he was pretty good at it. If he wasn't on the course, you could find him at Kramer's or at his favorite restaurant, Doubleday's enjoying one of his favorite meals  a turkey hotshot, cup of coleslaw with more pepper than a human should consume and a large glass of iced tea (just leave the pitcher) and all the blue packets. Never one to turn down a sweet treat, he always welcomed a Frosty from Wendy's, a Persian with nuts from Bill's Donuts and of course opera creams from Esther Price. An avid music lover, Dale always had a song in his head. So much so that when he and his daughter used to go grocery shopping, he would ask the cashier their name and then sing them a song. If you were ever a passenger in his car, he believed it was his time to perform, and you were his biggest fan. Dale will be remembered as a beloved son and brother, devoted husband, loving dad, and loyal friend, but Dale's best role was that of Grandpa. Samuel was the joy in his life after the passing of his wife. Though in their childhood Dale was known to always tell his own children that they didn't have money for every toy they wanted, he somehow found all that money and lovingly spoiled Samuel with anything he thought he would love. We got to see and know the most wonderful version of him when Karen was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. For 10 years, he put his entire life on hold to care for her. And he never complained once. He taught us and those around him, the ultimate meaning of marriage, sacrifice and true love. Dale's legacy will live on through his two children; his son Matthew, and daughter Beth (Ezra); and his grandson Samuel. Dale was preceded in death by his wife Karen, two precious grandchildren lost to miscarriage, his parents, Frank and Anne; one sister, Nancy; and one brother Carey; his in-laws Williard and Emma (Smith) Nelson, as well as numerous other family members who we know were there to welcome him at Heaven's gate with an ice cold Yuengling and cigar. A memorial service of the man, the myth, the legend will be held at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 North Main Street, Centerville, OH 45459, on July the 21st with visitation beginning at 10 am and memorial service at 12:00 pm. There will be a light reception following the graveside service for friends and family to share memories of Dale. The family wishes to thank the caregivers of Touching Hearts at Home, specifically Kanisha, Terri, Marie, Alex, Rachel, Tania and Rebekah for their patience and loving care of our father. They also would like to thank the nurses, Kathy, Sherry and Nita from Day City Hospice. In honor of Dale, the family asks that donations be made to Day City Hospice. Give mama a big hug from us.



