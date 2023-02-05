KELLEY, Julia



Age 62, of Dayton, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Kelley; mother, Mary Murphy-Turner; sister, Gwendolyn Stillwell. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Nicole Kelley; brothers, Lloyd (Eulisa) Kelley, Charles Murphy, Nathaniel (Gasha) Turner; sisters, Kristine (James) Brown, Wanda Works, Teresa Cunningham, Debben Murphy, Yolanda Turner, LaTrease (Joel) Schmidt, LaNita Kelley, LaRitha McBride; grandchildren, Ni'Rya Stephens, Deonica Anderson; great-grandchild, Amour Nicole Vaughn; aunt, Grace Winfrey; host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation 9am- 11am Tuesday, February 7 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, OH. Family to receive friends 10 am- 11 am. Funeral



service 11 am. (Mask Required).

