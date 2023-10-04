Kellums, Patricia

Kellums (Morris), Patricia Sue "Patti"



Patricia Sue Kellums, known to all as Patti, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2023, at the age of 55 in her hometown of Hamilton, Ohio. She was born on September 14, 1968, in Hamilton, Ohio.



Patti was a caring, loyal, and loving individual who touched the lives of many. She was a phenomenal grandmother to her grandchildren Jaxston, Abraham, Kendal and Braylon. She also cherished her role as a mother, sister, daughter, aunt, and friend. Patti will be deeply missed by all who knew her.



Patti is survived by her daughter, Summer Hampton, and son-in-law Jeremy Hampton(Kendal, Braylon). She is also survived by her son, Scott Kellums, and daughter-in-law Krista Kellums(Jaxston, Abraham), as well as her son, Tony Santos, and daughter-in-law Becky Williams. Patti is also survived by her mother, Geraldine Bell, and her sisters, Chastity Tendam and Symantha Harris, many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.



Patti was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Curtis Kellums. She found the most comfort in knowing that she was going to be reunited with him both happy, whole and healthy.



A visitation will be held on Sunday October 8th from 3:00-4:00 pm, followed by a service at Kerussso Baptist Church located at 1069 Millville Oxford Rd, Hamilton, OH 45013, United States.



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Kerusso Baptist Church in Patti's memory.



Patti Sue Kellums brought warmth and love to the lives of those around her, she never met anyone she wasn't willing to help, and her memory will continue to inspire and uplift us. She will be deeply missed, but her spirit will live on in the hearts of her loved ones and the recipes we all hope to recreate.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com