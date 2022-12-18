KELLY, Larry Dean



Age 81, of Dayton, passed away December 13, 2022, following a lengthy illness. He was born in Glouster, Ohio, July 19, 1941, but was raised in West Carrollton. He enlisted in the Navy in 1958 and toured the world in various Special Operations billets before retiring in 1988 as Chief Warrant Officer 4. He was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow and Icel Kelly and brother Dennis Kelly. Larry is survived by his daughters, Kristen Kelly Hurst of Newport News, VA, and Karen Kelly Trussell-Moschera of Lindale, TX, sisters Carolyn Ruebursh, Patty Stidam, Kathy Freeman and Debbie Davis and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Wednesday morning, at 9 a.m. at the Sanner Funeral Home, 800 So. Alex Rd., West Carrollton, OH 45449. Burial with military honors will be at 10 a.m. at the Dayton National Cemetery.

