KEMP, Roberta Ann "Bobbie" lost her battle with heart disease, but won her eternal home with the Lord on Thursday, April 20, 2023. She was born near Arcanum, Ohio on May 19, 1937 to the late Ruth and Robert Gross. She retired from Standard Register in Dayton. Bobbie loved her children and grandchildren. She was an avid reader and enjoyed local restaurants and cuisine. She is survived by her two sons, Scott and wife, Cheryl of Springboro and Steve of Miamisburg; 3 grandchildren, Tiffany (Chad) Austin, Kelly Kemp, and Kyle (Brianne) Kemp; 3 great-grandchildren, Easton, Louie, and Hunter; and family friend, Jenny Kemp-Fitzgerald. Also remembered and loved by many friends and relatives. Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Charles "Chuck" Kemp. Funeral Services will be held on Monday April 24, 2023 at 10:00 AM from the GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE FUNERAL HOME, Miamisburg. Burial to follow at Castine Cemetery in Arcanum, OH. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM. Condolences may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

