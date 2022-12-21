dayton-daily-news logo
KEMPF, Paul

KEMPF, Jr., Paul R. "Rick"

53, of Dayton, passed away December 18, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born March 1, 1969, in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, the son of Paul R. and Elaine (Denney) Kempf, Sr. Rick was a graduate of Shawnee High School and Bowling Green State University. He later worked as a manager at Firestone for 23 years. Survivors include his mother, Elaine Hobbs; father, Paul R. Kempf, Sr.; sister, Kimberly (Jeffrey) Atkinson and one nephew, Connor Atkinson. No services will be held at this time. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

