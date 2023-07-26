Kemplin, Elizabeth

Kemplin (Brewer), Elizabeth



Elizabeth Kemplin, age 90, of Middletown, passed away peacefully July 21, 2023 at Bickford of Middletown. She was born to the late George and Kathryn Goldie (Henderson) Brewer Peters on April 29, 1933 in Middletown, Ohio. Elizabeth earned her GED from Middletown High School all while working full time and raising four children. She was a secretary for Harkrader Collection Agency and the FOE. Elizabeth became a salesperson at Spencer's Jewelry Store and retired from Roger's Jewelers after 40 years of service, at the age of 86. She found it very rewarding meeting and selling jewelry to four generations of families. During her 40 years of service she had earned numerous awards including Top Salesperson and Quarter Million Dollar Club. She was a member of the Fine Jewelers Guild. She was inducted into the Bowling Hall of Fame 2007, Women's Bowling Association and was awarded a certificate for 50 years of participating in State Tournaments. Elizabeth was a member of Crosspointe Church of Christ for over thirty years. She was very active in church and the church members became family. Elizabeth is survived by her children, Wayne (Claire) Temmen, Teresa Lynn (David) Fallang, Judith (Bruce) Cramer, Brenda (Richard) Keith; step-children, Billie "Elaine" Smallwood, Mike (Diane) Kemplin, Jennifer (Lonnie) Montgomery; grandchildren, Erin Temmen, Sarah (Seth) Deyo, Zack (Danielle) Temmen, Matthew (Renee) Becker, Julie (Tyler) Talkington, Nikki (Jeff) Palun, Adam Sorrell, Travis Ratliff, Tiffany Keith, Corey (Meghan) Keith; 14 step-grandchildren, greatgrandchildren; Cooper Deyo, Hadley Deyo, Gio Temmen, Bryce Becker, Lyla Becker, Elliott Palun, Samantha Palun, Kamryn Sorrell, Hunter Covey, McKayla Ratliff, Kannan Ratliff, Emily Ratliff, Kiersten Ratliff, Addison Keith, Keygan Keith, Kaelyn Lindsay, Karter Keith; 16 step great grandchildren; brother, George Brewer Jr; cousins, Rita Sanchez, Sandy Franklin, Sheila DeBord; best friend, Joyce Skalley along with numerous other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, John Temmen; second husband, Bill Kemplin; sisters, Louise Jaskowski, Imogene Plomey; 8 half brothers and sisters Carmen Dreskik, Dorothy Gebhardt, Jean Behnke, Oliver Brewer, Steve Brewer, William Brewer; step child, Timothy R Kemplin and step great granddaughter, Madison Smallwood. Services will be held at Crosspointe Church of Christ, officiated by Scott Johnson. A visitation will take place at Crosspointe, 5630 OH-122 Middletown, Ohio 45005 on Saturday, July 29, 2023 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Butler County Memorial Park. Arrangements are in the care of Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home. Entombment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Gratitude to Bickford of Middletown, Julia Nenni, R.N. at Hospice Care of Middletown and Teresa and Jim Proffitt, members of Crosspointe Church of Christ for all their gentle loving care. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown. Fond memories and expression of sympathy may be shared at www.bakerstevensparramore.com for the Kemplin family.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com