Kennedy, Arthur L.

Kennedy Jr., Arthur L.



Arthur L. Kennedy Jr., of Indianapolis, IN, passed away on June 18, 2024. He was born on September 11, 1944, in Wichita, KS, to the late Arthur Lee Kennedy Sr. and Anna Marcel Kennedy.



Arthur was a graduate of Chaminade High School in Dayton, and received his Bachelor's degree from the University of Dayton.



Arthur was employed by the federal government and was a Department of Defense Manager.



Arthur was a kind, caring, and giving man, and was loved by all. He enjoyed golf, baseball, fishing, and working outdoors. Arthur spent time walking around the pond of the nursery behind his home. He also enjoyed boxing at Rock Steady Gym.



Arthur was a lifetime parishioner at Christ the King Church.



Arthur is survived by his children, Brian Kennedy and David (Sue) Kennedy; sisters, Sharon Hornback and Margaret Kennedy; grandchildren, Lindsay Kennedy, Alex Kennedy, Emily Kennedy, Rozland Johnson Ivy, and Ashley (Charles) Moore; and great-grandchildren, Jason Deweese, Pedro Alvarez, James Alvarez, Matt Alvarez, Emmanuel Alvarez, ZayDen Johnson, and Ky'Acia Johnson.



Arthur is preceded in passing by his parents and beloved wife of 54 years, Patricia Jean Kennedy.



A Visitation will be held on Friday, June 28, from 10 am to 12 pm, with a Funeral Mass at 12 pm, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5884 Crittenden Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46220. Arthur's final resting place will be at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery in Indianapolis.



In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Arthur's memory to The Parkinson's Foundation or to Rock Steady Boxing.



