Kenneth Belcher

Belcher, Kenneth R.



BELCHER, Kenneth R., age 97, of Dayton, passed away Friday, March 20, 2026. Kenneth was born August 23, 1928, to the late James and Louella Belcher. He proudly worked 40 years for General Motors, Kenneth and his wife, Kay, loved to travel, spending their winters in Florida. He was devout in his faith, attending St. Joseph Catholic Church. Along with his parents, Kenneth is preceded in death by his wife, Catherine M. "Kay" Belcher; sons, Ken and John Belcher; son-in-law, Dennis Konkel; grandchildren, John and Matt Belcher; and sister, Betty Collins. Left to cherish his memory are his children, David (Theresa) Belcher, Constance Hanna, Tom Belcher, and James Belcher; 8 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Family will greet friends from 9:00am-10:00am on Thursday, March 26 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 411 E 2nd St, Dayton, OH 45402, with Mass beginning at 10:00am. Kenneth will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420, or to the charity of your choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made to www.routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com