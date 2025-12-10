Kenneth Cox Sr.

Cox, Sr., Kenneth R.



Kenneth R. Cox Sr., a cherished member of his family and community, passed away on December 6, 2025, at the age of 82. Born on September 26, 1943, Kenneth led a life marked by dedication, love, and passion. He is survived by his son, Kenneth R. Cox Jr.; his daughter, Cathy Brown; his beloved step-daughters, Gail Hoagland and Pamela (Roger) Gray; and his sister, Helen Pieratt. Kenneth's legacy continues through his grandchildren, Kenneth R. Cox III, Xavier A. Cox, Stephen Brown, and Ryan Brown, as well as numerous great-grandchildren who brought him immense joy. Kenneth rejoins his beloved wife, Janet Cox, who predeceased him, as well as his parents, Sampson and Mary Cox of Oxford State Road in Middletown, Ohio. He will also be missed by his late step-daughter, Suzanne Smith, and son-in-law, Jim Brown. A visitation will be held from 1:00pm to 2:00pm on Wednesday, December 17, 2025 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, in Dayton, Ohio. Kenneth will be laid to rest at Willow View Cemetery.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com