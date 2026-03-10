Kenneth Ford

Ford, Kenneth "Mike"



Kenneth "Mike" Ford age 70 of Fairfield passed away on Friday March 6, 2026. He was born on September 20, 1955 in Covington, KY the son of the late William and Mary (nee Moore) Ford. Mike was a proud veteran serving in United States Marine Corps from 1973-1976 earning the National Defense Service Medal and Rifle Marksman Badge. Mike was a warehouse manager for Freightliner Trucks. He was the commander of Hamilton/Fairfield VFW Chapter 15. He is survived by his loving wife Gayle Ford; six children Jessica (Joseph) Lohr, Mike (Mari) Ford II, Nicholas (Cyndi) Ford, Kurtis (Amanda) Ford, Stephanie (Adrian) Rosen, and Charissa (Kenny) Moore; seventeen grandchildren; three great grandchildren; four siblings sister Tonia Ford, Vonita Sherriff, Diane Mosley, David (Kelly) Erne. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family, and close friends. Mike was also preceded in death by three sisters Carol Gilliam, Rose Waits, and Debbie Heath. Visitation will be on Thursday March 12, 2026 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 5:00PM-8:00PM. The funeral will be on Friday March 13, 2026 at 10:00AM at Zion Lutheran Church 212 S Front St Hamilton 45011 with entombment to follow with full military honors at Butler County Memorial Park. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers donations can be made Zion Lutheran Church in Mike's name.



