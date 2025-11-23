Mitch, Kenneth "Kenny"



Kenneth Mitch, 73, of Xenia passed away November 14 after a brief illness. Kenneth is a graduate of Northeastern High School and was employed by Navistar International for over 30yrs. Later he worked for the Greene County Fish and Game as grounds keeper.



He was the son of Dale Mitch and late Anna Mae Mitch.



Kenneth is survived by his wife Martha and children Tara (Chris) Slagle, Amanda (Jeff) Tolle, Angie Profitt, Stacey Keys and Jason Keys (Dawn Denglinger) as well as his grandchildren Tristan, Tanner, Talen, Gavin, Boggan, Addison, Kaitlyn, Allison (Shane), Jessica (Max), Chase, Cameron, Lydia, Slade, Waylon, Georgia, Holden, James, and Mia. Brothers Dan (Peggy) Mitch and Steve Mitch.



A celebration of life will be held for Kenny at the Greene County Fish and Game, 1538 Union Rd, Xenia, Oh on December 6 at 2:00PM.



