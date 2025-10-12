Kenneth Radcliffe

Radcliffe, Kenneth Hadley



passed away on October 2, 2025 at the age of 93. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Ann Radcliffe and a son, Scott Tyler Radcliffe and is survived by his wife, Gail and daughter Elizabeth Anne Bricken, her husband Barry and their 2 sons, Seth and Chase, as well as a daughter in law Margaret Radcliffe and her children, Sarah, John and Amy and 5 great grandchildren. Ken was born in Valley Stream, Long Island, New York on September 11, 1932. He graduated from Ohio University in 1954 with a BS in commerce and was an active member of Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity. Upon graduation he was drafted into the United States Army and was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant. He began his working career with Anchor Hocking Glass Corporation in Lancaster, Ohio in June 1958 and later transferred with the company to Louisville, Kentucky where he met his wife Gail. They married in October of 1961. They subsequently moved to Dayton, Ohio and in 1968 Ken formed his own company, Radcliffe Associates, Inc., and became a manufacturer's representative to the plastics industry. He successfully enjoyed that business until retiring in 2002. A visitation will be held Thursday, October 16, 2025 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM with a funeral service to follow at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 4865 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45440. Burial will follow at 1:30 PM at Centerville/Washington Township Cemetery 68 Maple St, Centerville, Ohio.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com