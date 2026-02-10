Kenneth Riley

Riley, Kenneth E.



Born on June 20, 1937, in Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2026, in Beavercreek, Ohio. He lived a life marked by devotion, faith, and a commitment to his family and community. A visitation in celebration of Ken's life will be held on February 14, 2026, from 9:00AM to 10:00AM, followed by a funeral service at 10:00AM at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville, 820 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. To leave condolences, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



