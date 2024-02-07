Kent (Snell), Karen K.



Kent, Karen K. age 80 of Dayton, Ohio passed away from a brief illness Friday, February 2, 2024. She was born October 3, 1943 in Tipp City, Ohio to Wilbur and C. Bruzilla {Keller} Snell. She is preceded in death by her parents and step brother; Jim Johnson. Karen is survived by her loving husband of 42 years; James "Jim" Kent of Dayton, Ohio, children; G. Jack (Lindsay) Davis III of Tipp City, Jeffrey W. (Taylor Choi) Davis of San Francisco, California and Christian M. (Melissa) Davis of Perrysburg, Ohio and step brother; Jerry Johnson of Dayton, Ohio. Also surviving are her grandchildren; Haley K. Davis, Jackson T. Davis, Kendall K. Davis and Chase M. Davis. Karen was a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church, Vandalia, Ohio and the Optimist Club. She was a volunteer at Aullwood Audubon Center and Farm in Englewood. Karen was an avid socialite diner, and had a great sense of humor. She brought joy to everyone she met. She loved Tipp City and spending time with her family and friends. Karen never knew a stranger and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A visitation will be held 10:00 AM until time of Mass at 11:00 AM, Thursday February 8, 2024 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 753 S. Hyatt St., Tipp City, Ohio 45371. Father Andrew Smith, Celebrant. Burial to follow at Maple Hill Cemetery, Tipp City. Her family suggests that anyone wishing to make memorial contributions in Karen's honor to please consider St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 and Aullwood Audubon, 1000 Aullwood Road, Dayton OH 45414. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com. Arrangements entrusted to Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, Tipp City.



