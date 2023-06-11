Kenyon, Kara Marie



Kara Marie Kenyon, age 52, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 3, 2023. She was born January 12, 1971 in Columbia, MO, the daughter of Timothy G. and Billie D. (Goff) Mojonnier. Kara married Trent A. Kenyon of Springfield, OH on August 14, 1999 in Xenia, IL. They enjoyed over 23 years of marriage at their rural home in Springfield. Kara attended Bismarck, IL elementary and high schools and received her bachelor's degree in 1993 from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, IL. Kara's professional career began as manager of Hancock Fabrics, later manager of Rite-Aid, and most recently manager of Speedway Convenience Store, all in the Springfield area. Her hobbies included crafts, gardening, decorating for holidays, and attending car shows with her husband. Kara is survived by her husband, Trent, of Springfield, OH; her parents of Flora, IL; brother, Nathaniel (Amber) Mojonnier; sister, Allison (Alex Bradfield) Key; nieces, Emma (Jacob) Howard, Emily and Laney Key; nephew, Eli Mojonnier, all of Bismarck, IL. Also surviving are her mother-in-law, Sally Stumph (Scott Quimby); sister-in-law, Tammy Richardson; and brother-in-law, Chris Humphrey. Kara was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents; two sisters-in-law; and two brothers-in-law. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with visitation for one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

