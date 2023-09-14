Kerby, Gregory Charles



Gregory Charles Kerby, age 68 of Oxford, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on Monday, September 11, 2023. Known to most as Greg, he was born in Hamilton, OH on January 21, 1955 to the late Charles and Doris (Winters) Kerby. Greg graduated from Talawanda High School, class of 1973. Greg began his public service career as a correctional officer in McAlester, OK before returning to Ohio and joining the Butler County Sheriff's Office. He served his community as a patrol deputy and later as a detective. He was a skilled horseman and enjoyed training horses and taking care of his animals. He always had a joke (not necessarily a new one) that he enjoyed sharing. Above all, Greg loved spending time with his family. Greg is survived by his wife, Mona Kerby; son, Chavis (Kelly) Kerby; daughter, Alisha (Josh) Singleton; grandchildren, Casey, Ember, Sloane, Bree, and River; brother, Tim (Tonya) Kerby; nieces, Tashina, Shawnee, Kiowa, and Seneca; as well as many extended family members and friends. Greg was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Tammy Welling; nephews Lee and Sterling Welling. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 15, 2023 from 11:00 AM until the time of his Funeral Service at 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, OH. Memorial Donations in Greg's honor may be gifted to the Reily Twp. Fire & EMS, 6376 Peoria Reily Rd., Oxford, OH 45056. Online condolences may be made at www.browndawsonflick.com



Funeral Home Information

Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

1350 Millville Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.browndawsonflick.com/