KERN, Richard Barry



60, passed Monday, October 25, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton with his wife at his side.



Richard, born on October 9, 1961, was a long time resident of Kettering. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, to Rev Barry and Patricia "Mathias" Kern. He was preceded in death by his father Rev. Barry Kern, his son Neil William Kern and mother-in-law Madeleine Beck Allman.



"Rich" is survived by his loving spouse Leslie Brown Kern, mother Patricia Mathias Kern, son Eric (Aubrey) Kern and sons Kellan and Reece, sister and brother-in-law Chris and Crystal Ford and family and father-in-law Richard "Jerry" Brown. Rich leaves behind many friends that he enjoyed from growing up in Louisville, Kentucky, and Dayton, Ohio. His family and friends were the most important aspect of his life. Rich enjoyed travel, most importantly, he loved boating when he had the opportunity to spend valuable time with his family and friends. He loved to travel, mostly taking trips to Lake Cumberland, Destin, Florida and Hilton Head, South Carolina. Rich was very meticulous and loved to do carpentry work. He remodeled everything in his house in Kettering and always had multiple "projects" going on at once in the house. His work was admired by many. Rich's



other passion was always teaching, helping, and coaching Eric and Neil in all of their sporting activities.



Rich graduated from Sinclair Community College in 1983 with an Associates Degree in Architectural Technology. He was



employed by Ferguson Construction Company (Sidney, Ohio) as Special Projects Manager in the Dayton office.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 9, 2021, from 5 pm to 8 pm at the Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd. Service will be held at 6:30 pm Tuesday, at the funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Adam Wirrig of St. John's United Church of Christ. A private family service will be held Wednesday, November 10, 2021, and Ashes will be place at David's Cemetery Mausoleum.



In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, Ohio 45420.

