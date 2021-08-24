KERNS, Sherralyn L."Sherry"



Age 80, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021. Sherry was an avid reader and loved to write. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Terry D. Kerns Sr.; her parents, Ralph and Virginia Hobbs; and by a brother, Robert Hobbs. She is survived by a son, Rusty (Linda) Kerns; daughter, Lisa (Dean) Jeske; a sister, Julie (David) Caudill; grandchildren, Tori (Brett) Jenkins, Josh (Ashley) Kerns, Ava (Matt) Mullins, Chad (Samantha) Kerns, Allissa Rowe, Hannah Jeske and Allison Jeske; great-grandchildren, Connor, Everlie, Ella, Olive, Scarlet, and Wyatt. A service celebrating her memory will be held at a future date. Online condolences may be sent to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

