Kerschner, Donald O.



Donald O. Kerschner, age 91, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2025 at Grove City Senior Living. He was born April 4, 1934 in Dayton, Ohio. He is survived by his loving wife and high school sweetheart, Nancy (Nieter). They were married 70 years. He is also survived by his children Scott Kerschner and Kelly (Steve) Kerschner Hennosy, his grandchildren Katie (Simon) Hennosy Davis and Connor Hennosy, and his great grandchildren Remi Davis and Parker Davis. He was preceded in death by his parents Orville and Pauline Kerschner and brother Robert and Thomas Kerschner. He attended Jefferson Township High School all 12 years and graduated in 1952. Post high school, he attended the University of Chattanooga where he played college football. He received his Bachelor's in 1956. He went on to receive his Master's Degree at Xavier University. He started his 32 year teaching career at his alma mater, Jefferson Township High School, and moved on to Dixie High School. Then, he spent 20+ years at Wilbur Wright High School in the Dayton City Schools. Not only did he teach in a class but he taught on the field as well. He spent most of his teaching career coaching football and basketball - some of his and his son's favorite memories. He retired in 1988. Other than Nancy, his greatest love was travelling. Don and Nancy travelled to all 50 states, all Ohio State Parks and many historic hotels. He especially loved cruising. Together, they went on 50 cruises through the years. Don also enjoyed many Canadian fishing trips with his buddies. He was a regular attendee at the Ohio State Buckeyes for over 30 years. He loved his family - especially those two little greats! A service to celebrate his long life will be on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at 12:00 pm at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Drive Dayton, Ohio 45415. The family will accept friends starting at 11:00 am until the time of the service. Burial will be at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Adventures in Movement for the Handicapped. Any online memories can be shared with the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



