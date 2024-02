kerschner, Tom E



80, died Jan 29, 2024. Tom was born Feb. 7, 1943 in Farmersville, OH. to Orville & Pauline. Tom graduated from Jefferson TWSP HS in 1961. He is survived by his wife, of 57 years Nancy (Coates), daughter Jennifer; older brother Don & sister-in-law Nancy.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com