Kesler, John Robert



aged 74, passed away on Sunday, May 25, 2025. A Visitation will be held from 5:00pm-7:00pm on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St. Centerville, Ohio 45459 followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00am on Sunday, June 1, 2025. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences, please visit www.routsong.com.



