KESSINGER, Brin Elise



Of Xenia, Ohio, passed away at age 26, on 31 January 2021, in Morgantown, West Virginia, of Amniotic Fluid Embolism (AFE) at JW Ruby Memorial Hospital.



Brin was born on June 30, 1994, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, and raised in Xenia, Ohio.



Brin is survived by her husband Kevin Gibbons; daughter Brin; father Earl; mother Nancy; brother Jair; grandmother Nancy; along with father-in-law Joe; mother-in-law Kathryn; and brother-in-law Patrick



(Elizabeth). She leaves behind numerous uncles, aunts,



cousins, and many friends.



After graduating high school, Brin attended college at The Ohio State University where she earned a Bachelor's of



Science in Ecology and Evolution with a minor in Forestry, Fisheries & Wildlife.



She spent two years following graduation with her husband at Oxford University in England. During that time, she worked at the Bodleian Libraries at Oxford as well as working at the Glycobiology Institute at Oxford. She was accepted to a



Master's Program at West Virginia University where she



graduated this past August with a Master's of Science in Wildlife and Fisheries Resources as well as a Certificate in GIS and Spatial Analysis. Following graduation, Brin worked at the Wild Genomics lab at West Virginia University as a Research Assistant and Lab Manager. Brin lived a lifetime in the short time she was with us. She left her imprint on her many friends. She will be missed by all. She made a difference.



Memorial Service/Celebration of Life will be held at Church of the Nazarene (1204 W 2nd St, Xenia Ohio), on 6 March at 10:00 a.m.



The intent is to stream the service for anyone that cannot attend in person.



