Kessler, Kenneth

Age 60 of Dayton, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, unexpectedly at home. He was born February 12, 1962, in Dayton, Ohio. He was a son of Lewis J. and Rebecca M. (Wilcox) Kessler. Ken was raised in Englewood and was a graduate of Northmont High School class of 1980. While there he was an avid athlete playing football from pee-wee until graduation. He attended Sinclair College earning multiple business associates degrees and Park University obtaining a bachelor's degree in business logistics. He worked for Supply Technologies and was treasurer for the Association for Supply Chain Management, Dayton Chapter. Ken was always involved in his community through various sports coaching and swim officiating through the Ohio High School Athletic Association. He enjoyed spending his time traveling, rooting on his favorite sports teams, and spending time with his friends and family. He is survived by his wife of 34 years: Debra (Hoskins) Kessler, daughter: Karleigh Kessler, brothers and sisters-in-law: Lewis "Mike" (Donna) Kessler and Karl (Kelly) Kessler, aunt: Rose Kessler, father-in-law and mother-in-law: Laymon and Nellie Hoskins, sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Dee and John Stedman, 7 nieces and nephews, and 3 great-nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis J. "Jerry" and Rebecca M. "Becky" (Wilcox) Kessler, maternal grandparents: Rubin and Corrine Wilcox and paternal grandparents: Lewis and Lucy Kessler. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, August 15, 2022, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Jay McMillen officiating. Interment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or to SICSA (pet rescue). To view the service for Ken and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

