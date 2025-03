Kettering, Ralph L.



Age 97, of Kettering, OH passed away on Sunday, January 5,



2025. A visitation will be held from 9-10am on Friday, April 11, 2025, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 901 E Stroop Rd, Kettering, OH 45429, with a memorial service to follow at 10am, where family and friends will gather to celebrate



Ralph's remarkable life. For full remembrances please visit www.Routsong.com



