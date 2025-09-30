See, Kevin



Kevin See, 75, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on September 25th, 2025. He was born February 12th, 1950, in Rochester, Indiana. He graduated from Greencastle High School, Greencastle, Indiana in 1968. He continued his education at Hanover College, where he received a BS in business administration. He served 6 years in the Army National Guard. He worked for The Ohio Casualty Group from 1975 until retirement in 2010.



Kevin was a man of few words but those close to him knew he could always be counted on to lend a hand, drop everything to paint a room, install a floor, tile a wall, and on at least one occasion, dig a pool.



Kevin's motto of "you always have to have something to chase", led to a wide variety of hobbies. He pursued sailing, golf, fishing, woodworking, stained glass, and any home renovation project he could get his hands on.



He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Mildred, and two brothers, Tom and Louie. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda, his three sons, David (Sarah), Scott (Christina), Jeff (Heidi) and his sister, Melissa Johnson. He was a proud grandfather to Nolan, Caroline, Juliette, Zeke and Clay, each of whom he lovingly called "sweetie".



There will be a celebration of life at Wildwood Golf Club, 601 Aberdeen Dr, Middletown, Ohio on Friday, October 3rd. Remarks and remembrances will begin at 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown. 4418 Lewis St, Suite B, Middletown, Ohio 45044.



Whether he was known to you as "The Babe", Pops, Grandpa, Dad, "Big Boy", "Big See", "Yank", or just Kevin, he will be missed by all.



