KEYES, David C.



65, of San Rafael, CA, died Saturday, January 28, after an extended illness. David graduated from Oakwood High School and Hobart Welding School. He moved to the San Francisco Bay area in 1980 and established Keyes Frame Repair (KFR) as an independent contractor, serving the greater SF Bay area's welding needs for over forty years. He was also a motorcycle enthusiast, a well-known and beloved patron of numerous billiard establishments, and a poet. David was preceded in death by his parents, John C. and Mary Kay Keyes. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Irene Keyes, step-daughter, Autumn Lutge; his six siblings: Tess (James - deceased) Servaites and Mary [Mickey] (Michael) Zimmer, both of San Pedro, CA, Alice (Michael) Bowhay of Pacific Grove, CA, Carol Castor (Mark) of St. Ignatius, MT, Denis Keyes of Charleston, SC, and Noreen Keyes (Miguel Fernandez) of Redondo Beach, CA; as well as numerous friends in both Dayton and California. A Celebration of David's life will be held this spring in San Rafael. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Marin Humane Society, 171 Bel Marin Keys Blvd, Novato, CA 94949.

