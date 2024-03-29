Kibler, Eileen



It is with heavy hearts we announce that Eileen Pearl Kibler (87) of Centerville, Ohio passed away surrounded by loved ones on March 25, 2024. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Wendall Kibler. Eileen's legacy of compassion and service extended beyond her family and friends. Her early years were marked by her devotion to the church, where she served as a nun. After leaving the convent she had a remarkable professional career in nursing spanning five decades. Her commitment to caring for others touched countless lives and left an indelible mark on her community. Survivors include her daughter, Donna Edwards and husband Ferd Badua, granddaughter, Ashley Kidney, and husband Daniel Kidney. She also leaves behind two adored great-grandchildren, Amelia and George. In addition to her family, Eileen will be deeply missed by numerous lifelong friends. A celebration of Eileen's life will be held on April 9, 2024, at 11:00 AM at the Church of the Incarnation in Centerville, Ohio. Her memory will forever be treasured by those who had the privilege of knowing her. May she rest in eternal peace.



