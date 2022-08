KIDD, Calvin "Manny"



80, of Dayton, OH, passed away on July 30, 2022. Survived by his daughter, Tiffiney M. Davis; son, Calvin Glover (Keisha); step daughter, Nicole; brother, Herbert Winston. Internment, 9am Thursday, August 11, at Dayton National Cemetery. Memorial service at Mt. Enon Baptist Church, in Dayton, 10am-12pm.