KILLINGSWORTH,



Donald Lee "Don"



73, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Mildred (nee` Fuller), and sister, Nancy (Crouch). He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Pamela (nee` Heely), daughter Carrie (Craig Hill), son Jamie (Joanna Martin), granddaughter Julia, his twin brother Daniel, and many other family and friends.



Originally from Nashville, TN, Don graduated from Cohn High School in 1967. He then joined the U.S. Air Force to become an aircraft mechanic. During his 23 years of service Don was stationed in Viet Nam, Germany, and Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio. After his military service, Don continued to serve as a civilian working at WPAFB on several programs including the B2 Bomber program. In retirement, Don enjoyed spending time with his family.



A memorial visitation for Donald will be held Friday, October 28, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 11:30 PM at Way of the Cross Open Bible, 612 Beatrice Drive, Dayton, OH 45404 followed by a memorial service at 11:30 AM. Burial will occur 1:00 PM at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 West Third Street, Dayton, OH 45428.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Don's name to Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306. The website for donations is www.t2t.org.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobias-fh.com for the Killingsworth family.

