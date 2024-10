Killworth, Richard



81, died at his home in Dublin, Ohio, on October 18, 2024. Funeral services will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 33 W. Dixon Avenue, Dayton, Ohio, on Tuesday, October 29 at 2:30 PM. A reception will follow at the Dayton County Club, 555 Kramer Road, Dayton, Ohio, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. A full obituary is available at www.Routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com