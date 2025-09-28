James, Kim Y.



Kim Y. James, 68, of Springfield, passed away September 23, 2025 at the Ohio State University Medical Center. She was born August 20, 1957 in Dover, Ohio, daughter of the late Bill and Marcy (Guisinger) Reeves. Survivors include her husband of 21 years, David Lee James; son, Shane (Gale) Smith; grandchildren, Trey Smith (Savannah Carter), Greyson and Zayda James and August and Aiden Schubert; and three great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10-11 am. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com