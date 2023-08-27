Kim, Tok Son



Tok Son Kim, 74, of Ohio, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2023. She was born on May 25, 1949, in South Korea. She is survived by her daughter, Susan. Tok emigrated to the United States in the 1970s, and first settled in Los Angles, California. In LA, she worked tirelessly to support herself working multiple jobs in food, hospitality, and manufacturing companies. In the 1980s, Tok moved to Hamilton, Ohio, where she worked in the restaurant business and eventually retired in 2019. Tok believed in the goodness of people and to reciprocate that goodwill to others-- through cooking. Tok loved to cook and would host large dinners for her family and friends. Her daughter was always bringing school friends over and Tok was always happy to cook lavish meals for them. No one left her kitchen hungry. In her later years, she became more spiritual and found a devotion to religion. She spent her final years in mountainous Colorado in a care facility where she battled cancer and Parkinson's. A memorial service will be held privately by her family in Colorado. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to any local food bank.



